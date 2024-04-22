Man sexually assaults 5-year-old at her home, returns days later, California cops say

A man sexually assaulted a 5-year-old at her home and returned just days later, California police say.

The suspect, Alejandro Jose Confesor, 22, was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. April 21, San Diego police said in an April 22 Facebook post.

A man, later identified as Confesor, entered the Linda Vista home shortly before 2 a.m. April 18 and sexually assaulted the child, police said.

Three days later, police said Confesor was seen on video surveillance returning to the home just before 3:30 a.m.

He entered the property but “did not gain entry into the main residence,” police said.

That evening, police said they arrested Confesor, who matched the suspect description, after officers spotted him drinking a beer on a residential street, about 2 miles away from the girl’s home.

Confesor faces a number of charges, including “lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 with force, sex crime with specific circumstances, assault with intent to commit rape or other sex acts during residential burglary, burglary, and trespassing.”

