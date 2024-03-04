Man severely injured while helping to push truck over snowy Tahoe slope in blizzard, CHP says

A 60-year-old Berkeley man suffered major injuries Sunday in a blizzard buffeting the Tahoe region when a truck rolled over on him as he attempted to push it up an icy, steep slope, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three men were in a 2022 Ford F-350 near the intersection of Mandan Street and Apache Avenue, a hilly residential area in South Lake Tahoe, the CHP’s South Lake Tahoe office said in a news release.

Two occupants in the F-350 left the pickup and, with the help of other drivers behind them, began pushing the vehicle toward the crest of the slope.

The spinning truck tires began losing traction and the truck started to slide backward, the CHP said. Every helper jumped out of the way, but the 60-year-old Berkeley man fell and was crushed by the vehicle, the release said.

The man was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital by the Lake Valley Fire Protection District.