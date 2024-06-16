Man severely injured in Kenyon motorcycle crash

Jun. 15—KENYON TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A man was severely injured after being ejected off his motorcycle in a crash on Minnesota Highway 60 near Kenyon on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The 2008 Harley Davidson FLHX Touring was traveling east on Highway 60 when it drifted off the highway and landed in the south ditch around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Philip Arthur Tiffany, 44, of Faribault, was ejected off his motorcycle after it rolled in the ditch.

He was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys with life-threatening injuries. The Mayo Clinic Air One helicopter responded to the crash.

Tiffany was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Kenyon Fire Department and First Responders, Rice County Sheriff's Office and North Memorial Ambulance Service also responded to the crash.