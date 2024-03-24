Man sets yard on fire, shoots dog during altercation: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges after police say he shot and killed a woman’s dog during an altercation Saturday.

Antonio Holmes is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, two counts of reckless endangerment, and evading arrest. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

According to reports, officers responded to the incident in the 800 block of Alma Street at 11:30 a.m.

A witness advised police that Holmes had set a fire in her backyard, but when asked to put it out, he became aggressive.

She says he began cursing and yelling at her.

Reports say that Holmes’ dog started barking at him during the argument. The witness claims that he, in response, began hitting the dog with a gas can.

Holmes allegedly pulled a gun out and pointed it at another witness when he was confronted about hitting the dog.

Police say the woman’s dog got between Holmes and the witness during the altercation. Holmes allegedly shot and killed the dog inside the woman’s home.

Holmes fled the house on foot but was taken into custody shortly afterward.

He is set to appear in court on Monday.

