Man sets off explosions in Elk Grove in consecutive days, police say

(FOX40.COM) — The Elk Grove Police Department said it is looking for a suspect who allegedly set off two explosions in back-to-back days near Jones Park.

Elk Grove PD said the suspect is a man whom surveillance cameras captured riding a bicycle into a residential area near Jones Park.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to an explosion that took place inside a bathroom at Jones Park. The next day, surveillance footage caught the suspect wearing a black hoodie and slowly approaching a trash can on his bicycle on Baneberry Court.

‘The best son’: Mother of teen who went missing in Calaveras River prays for his safe return

The video shows him placing something into a trash can on the street before a loud explosion goes off, followed by the suspect quickly leaving the area. The video also captures the moment that the explosion sets off the alarm of a nearby car.

Police said the explosion caused “significant damage” to the trash bin.

“The explosive device in both incidents has been identified as high-grade illegal commercial fireworks, and the suspect has been linked to the explosion at Jones Park the day prior,” Elk Grove PD said on social media.

The agency said detectives hope to identify the suspect responsible for these explosions and ask anyone with information to contact them at 916-627-8097.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.