Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump Hush Money Trial

Horrifying video shows a man setting himself on fire outside of Donald Trump’s hush-money trial. The man was identified as Max Azzarello. He posted a letter online shortly before he set himself ablaze. Cops described Azzarello as obsessed with conspiracy theories. The disturbing act of self-immolation came moments after the jury selection process was completed. The jury consists of seven men and five women. Inside Edition’s Ann Mercogliano has more.

