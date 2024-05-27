Man set to change plea for breaking into cars, leading Albuquerque police on a chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who led police on a chase across the city after breaking into cars and is alleged to have committed two robberies soon after, is set to change his plea later this week.

In December 2022, Albuquerque police chased then-21-year-old Eldrick Wright after they said he was seen breaking into cars at the Chuze Fitness at 9350 Eagle Ranch Road. He had broken into at least one person’s car as police were tracking him down for an arrest warrant for breaking into cars in 2021.

When officers approached him, he sped off in a red Mustang with a second person in the car. During the chase, the second person exited the vehicle near Wellesley Drive and Thaxton Ave. The chase later ended near Coal Ave. and Carlisle Blvd. when Wright got into a car crash.

Wright was placed on pre-trial release in January 2023, but police later arrested him in April for robbery. He’s accused of robbing the Waffle House off of Yale and robbing someone at gunpoint at the Dank Smoke shop on San Pedro.

He is set to change his plea on Thursday for the December 2022 incident. He is charged with auto burglary and aggravated fleeing of an officer.

