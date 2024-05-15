Man serving life sentence for ordering murder gets more time to seek PCRA relief

May 15—EBENSBURG, Pa. — An attorney's request for 60 more days to file an amended Post Conviction Relief Act motion on behalf of Shakir Mosi Smith was granted Tuesday in Cambria County court.

Smith is serving a life sentence on his 2020 conviction of first-degree murder and criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder related to the 2015 killing of Carol Ashcom. He appeared in court by video from SCI-Dallas.

Court-appointed attorney Andrew Skala told Senior Judge Patrick Kiniry he was asking for the extension because Smith's family wants to hire a private investigator to help locate witnesses for a future PCRA hearing.

Outside the courtroom, Skala said he filed a motion last year for PCRA relief, which allows people who have been found guilty or pleaded guilty to seek a new trial or other relief. Due to some "different issues" he did not want to disclose, he needed more time to file the modified motion, he said.

Assistant Attorney General Christopher Schmidt said the state did not oppose the extension, but if the defense requests another extension at the end of the 60 days, the AG's office would likely oppose that.

Kiniry said he would schedule another meeting at the end of the timeline and wants to hear from any witnesses during one hearing, to which Skala agreed.

Smith was convicted in 2020 by a jury of ordering the killing of Ashcom, 30, in her Lower Yoder Township home nine years ago. Ashcom had previously cooperated with a 2014 narcotics investigation in which Smith was arrested and jailed on drug charges.

During the trial, which lasted three days, prosecutors presented testimony that Smith was the head of a criminal organization based in Johnstown's Prospect section made up largely of his sons and nephews.

At Smith's sentencing, Kiniry described Smith as "a career criminal" who was "a danger to society" and noted his four prior gun charges and six probation violations.

Timothy Burns, Smith's attorney at the time, said his client maintained his innocence in the murder.

Smith appealed his conviction to Pennsylvania's Supreme Court in 2022, but was denied.