Man to serve 4-7 years for fatally shooting another driver in Worcester road rage case

WORCESTER — Samuel Peckham, who was found guilty last week of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another driver during a traffic dispute, was sentenced Thursday to four to seven years in state prison.

Peckham shot and killed John Smith, 31, on the morning of Dec. 7, 2022, on Highland Street.

Smith had just dropped off his son at school when he and Peckham, in separate vehicles and traveling in different directions, approached a traffic light at Highland and Lancaster streets.

According to court statements, Peckham became angry at Smith and followed his car on Highland Street to the area of Boynton Street. Smith stopped, got out of his vehicle and approached Peckham's car, throwing a punch at a car window.

Peckham, who was licensed to carry a firearm, fired a gun, fatally striking Smith in the chest. At the time of the shooting, Smith’s girlfriend and the couple’s 3-year-old son were in his car.

Before his ruling, Superior Court Judge Daniel M. Wrenn chastised Middlesex District Assistant District Attorney Thomas A. Brant, who prosecuted the case, for recommending to the court a sentence of 18 to 20 years for Peckham. Wrenn said that would be four to five times greater than the sentencing guideline for involuntary manslaughter.

Wrenn said Brant’s sentencing recommendation was “inappropriate” and “troubling,” and more suitable for a second-degree murder conviction.

Recommending five to six years in state prison for Peckham, Michael S. Hussey, attorney for the defense, said his client would be haunted for the rest of his life for what transpired on the day of the shooting.

Hussey had insisted in front of the 12-member jury that his client acted in self-defense to protect himself from Smith.

Adding that Peckham is a better man than the worst day of his life, Hussey acknowledged that no sentence would be enough for Smith’s family.

Prior to the sentencing, Judge Wrenn said he had twice read over the heartfelt written testimony from families of the victim and the defendant including testimony from Peckham’s parents.

Aretha Sierra, mother of Smith, addressed the courtroom. With her husband, Jose Sierra, by her side, she said she hasn’t had an opportunity to mourn the loss of her only son.

With the majority of her family audibly crying in the audience, a teary-eyed Sierra said the last thing Smith said to his 11-year-old son was that he loved him, would see him later and they would go Christmas shopping after school. Sierra said she is still haunted by her grandson’s screams when he found out that his father, her son, was dead and not coming home ever again.

Read in court by Brant, the victim impact testimony from Chazalyn Wilson, Smith's girlfriend since 2017, said her life has been forever ruined.

Wilson said she lost the love of her life and her best friend, and credited Smith for making her the woman and the parent she is today. She also said her son, who was in Smith's car during the shooting, is non-verbal and remained traumatized from the incident.

With his head down and his hands in cuffs, Peckham silently listened to testimony read against him.

Both Sierra and Wilson urged that Judge Wrenn give Peckham the maximum possible sentence.

