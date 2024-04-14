Update: Man killed in a shooting outside Fresno bar. Police said motive unknown

A man was shot early Sunday morning outside a bar in Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department received 911 calls just before 2 a.m. about a shooting victim outside Ewell’s Place, located at 2742 W. Shaw Avenue, Lt. Leslie Williams said.

Officers found a man in his 30s who had at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition, Williams said. He later died, police said in an update Sunday morning.

Officers and detectives were interviewing witnesses and searching for evidence to determine what led up to the shooting, Williams said.

Police were on scene for several hours.

Traffic on the major roadways was not impacted, but the parking lot on the northeast corner of the intersection was closed during the investigation.

Williams said they don’t have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.