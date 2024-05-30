Oklahoma man dies after falling out of Kansas UTV

SEWARD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 29-year-old Oklahoma man died from his injuries after falling out of a UTV. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Liberal.

The KHP says the UTV carrying three men was traveling north on a campus road and turned the corner to travel to the east. One of the men, identified as Jacob G. Still of Tyrone, Oklahoma, was riding in the bed of the UTV, lost his balance and fell out. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for his injuries and later died.

Motorcyclist critically injured in west Wichita crash

The driver and second passenger had no apparent injuries.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.