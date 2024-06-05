Man seriously injured, hospitalized after Town of Horseheads motorcycle crash

One person was seriously injured late Monday night in a motorcycle crash in northern Chemung County.

The Chemung County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Richard A. Franklin, no age or address given.

Around 11:24 p.m. Monday, Franklin was operating a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle in a southwesterly direction on Veteran Hill Road in the Town of Horseheads, according to the sheriff's office.

Franklin failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the shoulder of the road and struck the earth embankment, the sheriff's office said. He was ejected from the motorcycle on impact.

Franklin sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center fortreatment before being transferred to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre for further care. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation into the crash is continuing. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Erway Ambulance and the Town and Country Fire Department.

