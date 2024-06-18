Man seriously injured after being bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida lake

Man seriously injured after being bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida lake

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was left seriously injured after being bitten by an alligator over the weekend.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the man was swimming in Lake Monroe in Seminole County on Sunday when the attack happened.

Authorities said the man suffered serious injuries but did not reveal his current condition. The FWC is investigating the attack.

To address alligator threats in developed areas, while also conserving the reptiles where they naturally occur, the FWC has a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP), which uses contracted trappers to remove alligators from places where people or pets may be threatened.

To ensure residents stay safe near areas where alligators may be, the FWC recommends following these precautionary measures:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and they will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and needing to be removed from the wild.



