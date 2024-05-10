Man seriously hurt in van fight stabbing

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man was stabbed during a fight inside a van on Thursday in City Heights, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred around 9:02 a.m. in a parking lot at 3879 Fairmount Avenue, the San Diego Police Department said in a news release.

A 34-year-old suspect approached the 41-year-old man sitting in a van in the parking lot when a fight broke out, according to police. The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the chest, abdomen, left bicep and right hand, according to SDPD.

When the victim escaped from the van, the suspect was able to chase after the victim who was restrained by bystanders until officers arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Perronnette Fedner, 34, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon without further incident.

