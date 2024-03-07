Man sentenced for string of bank robberies, including M&T in Stroud Township

A Wilkes-Barre man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for four bank robberies, including at M&T Bank in Stroud Township, the. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Thursday.

Damen Drakeford, 30, pled guilty to the robberies in November. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Julia K. Munley.

In addition M&T Bank, he robbed Fulton Bank in Netcong, New Jersey, Provident Bank in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, and Fidelity Bank in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Pennsylvania, all in July 2023. He took a total of $32,988, according to the Middle District.

He was caught on July 14, after crashing his vehicle while fleeing after the M&T robbery.

