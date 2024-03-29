Man sentenced in standoff, shooting
A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Valequez Livingston to ten years in prison in connection with an April 2022 shooting and police standoff near 28th and Vienna.
On Thursday, a federal judge sentenced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty on seven charges of wire fraud and money-laundering. The scam he pulled was fairly simple: He and his partners created an exchange, FTX, that took customer deposits to invest in and trade cryptocurrencies. According to the government's case, which it won, Alameda used that money for various things it shouldn't have, like investing in other crypto startups, buying some very nice real estate, supporting political campaigns and — most important for purposes of the scam — propping up FTX's proprietary crypto token, FTT.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Southern District of New York (SDNY) Judge Lewis Kaplan, about five months after he was found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering during his trial. Before sentencing, Bankman-Fried acknowledged in court that he made a "series of bad decisions," but argued they were not "selfish" ones. Bankman-Fried was also ordered during the sentencing to pay forfeiture of $11 billion to the U.S. government.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going.
Snapchat has a new AI-powered perk for subscribers: Bitmoji versions of your pet
Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was just sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New York court. He was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Korbin Albert apologized hours later.
The Dodgers beat the Cardinals 7-1 with homers from Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman and a strong start by Tyler Glasnow.
Not every contestant who makes it far in their respective "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette" journeys wants to be the next season’s lead.
Our draft deep dive on skill prospects continues with a look at the 2024 RB class. Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon look at the top running back prospects and which can make an instant contribution on the field and for fantasy teams this season.
Apple will finally launch new iPads in early May, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Expected are a new iPad Pro with an OLED display and a faster iPad Air, including a 12.9-inch model for the first time in that lineup.
2024's first quarter has been fruitful for investors.
How #CancerTok has helped patients find community and a chance to raise awareness — and what experts make of it.
The average rate for 30-year mortgages remained below the 7% mark, settling at 6.91% on Thursday.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
This morning, Skyflow announced that it has raised a $30 million Series B extension led by Khosla Ventures. The deal is interesting on a number of fronts, including the round's structure and how Skyflow has been impacted by the growth of AI. The new capital comes after Skyflow expanded its data privacy business to support new AI technologies last year.
iSeeCars analyzed used vehicle prices to come up with a list of the used models that save the most money.
McCarthy's draft stock is soaring the past couple weeks, with betting odds following suit and his former coach heaping praise. Do NFL evaluators and front office members think it's real, or the latest in a long line of smokescreens?
Up next: North Dakota, which will hold its Democratic primary on March 30.
Google is releasing the Nano version of its Gemini AI for the Pixel 8 smartphone. This follows a roll out last year to the Pixel 8 Pro.