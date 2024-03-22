Man sentenced for shooting at Indianapolis police officers in 2021

A man found guilty of shooting at Indianapolis police officers in a southside apartment complex in 2021 has been sentenced, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Aung Aung, 33, was ordered to serve 20 years in prison on Friday in addition to two years on community corrections and three years probation. Aung was found guilty in February of attempted murder and a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license. The judge found him not guilty of criminal recklessness.

Aung's charges stem from an exchange of gunfire with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers on Aug. 27, 2021. Police found Aung firing a gun in the 7000 block of Hackberry Court after reports about gunshots in the area. Body camera footage showed police ordered Aung to drop the gun multiple times.

Aung then started firing shots at an officer. Three of the responding officers returned fire, striking Aung.

He was taken to a hospital and booked in jail a day later.

“The defendant’s actions not only endangered the lives of the responding officers but the lives of nearby neighbors,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a prepared statement. “We will not tolerate violence against law enforcement officers or community members and this significant sentence is a testament to that commitment.”

