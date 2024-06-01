Man sentenced for raping girl, 14, who was walking to school in Reading

A man found guilty of the knifepoint rape of a 14-year-old girl who had been walking to school in Reading has been sentenced to 28 1/2 to 60 years in state prison.

Sean Samuels, 40, whose last known residence was in Auburn, Schuylkill County, but more recently had no permanent address, was convicted last June during a trial before Berks County Judge Eleni Dimitriou Geishauser.

A jury found him guilty on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault and related offenses in the March 2022 sexual assault.

Samuels was sentenced Thursday.

Samuels was found to be a sexually violent predator and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

His sentence was also increased because it is his third conviction for a violent crime, prosecutors said.

He had been in Berks County Prison since his arrest.

Police gave this account:

Shortly before 8 a.m. on March 16, 2022, Samuels confronted the girl in the 1200 block of Hill Road as she walked to her school, which investigators did not identify.

Samuels rushed toward her, grabbed her by the arm and told her not to run.

The victim did not know Samuels, but he told her to come with him. She tried to wave down a car, but he told her not to while threatening her with a knife.

When she resisted, he told her to stop or he would kill her. He raped her, took her cellphone and sweatshirt and left.

The victim ran home and told her mother what had happened. The mother called police.

At the crime scene, investigators found items that backed the victim’s account and fingerprints that they determined to be Samuels’.

Video surveillance footage showed Samuels leaving the scene and asking a security guard to use the guard’s cellphone to make a call.

The police also released surveillance photos to the public to help identify Samuels. He was apprehended in Hamburg on March 21, 2022, five days after the assault.

Following his arrest, police and city officials released statements praising police for ending the threat that Samuels posed and solving a horrendous incident that had unsettled the community.