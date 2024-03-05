Man sentenced in Pueblo crash that killed passenger

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A former Colorado State University Pueblo (CSUP) student athlete has been sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections (DOC) in connection to a crash east of Pueblo in 2021 that killed one passenger and seriously injured another, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

PCSO said 26-year-old Brandon Andersen-Parrado was sentenced on Monday, March 4 in connection to a single-car rollover crash on Sept. 11, 2021 in eastern Pueblo County. Andersen-Parrado was driving a 2013 Ford Mustang on Baxter Road with two passengers: 20-year-old Jillian Abrian and 19-year-old Makayla Seal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former CSUP student connected to fatal car crash, arrested in New Jersey

PCSO said Andersen-Parrado drove off the road and into a ditch, causing the car to roll. Abrian was thrown from the car and killed in the crash, and Seal was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Speed and alcohol were considered factors in the crash.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

According to PCSO, Andersen-Parrado entered a guilty plea in November 2023 to Vehicular Homicide and Vehicular Assault.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.