Man sentenced to probation for ditching drums containing waste in western Erie County

The last of three men charged by state authorities with illegally dumping 55-gallon drums around parts of western Erie County in 2019 was sentenced to a year of probation on his guilty plea to a felony charge in the case.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender ordered 56-year-old Richard J. Gomolekoff to serve the first 30 days of his probationary sentence on electronic monitoring after Gomolekoff pleaded guilty on March 1 to one second-degree felony count of unauthorized processing of hazardous waste, according to court records.

Gomolekoff had faced three other counts of the charge, along with two other felonies and four misdemeanor charges, in the drum dumping, which authorities said happened in June 2019.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigations Environmental Crimes Section accused Gomolekoff and two other men, David B. Cassady and Allen D. Simmer, of illegally disposing drums taken from a Lawrence Park Township business along roadways in Girard and Springfield townships. Some of the drums contained liquid waste with flashpoints at a level that classified the waste as hazardous waste, according to information in criminal complaints filed in the case.

Authorities first learned of the dumping when a Girard Township property owner reported finding drums to the Pennsylvania State Police. An investigation was launched, and in January 2023 the Office of Attorney General filed the charges against Gomolekoff, Cassady and Simmer.

Cassady, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized processing of hazardous waste and was sentenced in late January to a year of probation, with the first 30 days on electronic monitoring.

Simmer, 64, pleaded guilty in June to two misdemeanor counts of unlawful conduct and was sentenced to two years of probation, according to court records.

