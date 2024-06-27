Man sentenced to prison for Peoria shooting that led to deadly car accident

A 35-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to an October 2023 incident at a party in which he set off a confused panic that led to the death of a 24-year-old.

Demetrius D. Drummond was convicted in April on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and reckless discharge of a firearm after he reportedly fired his gun in the air during a party in the 200 block of East Thrush Avenue in Peoria on Oct. 28, 2023, causing several people to flee the scene.

Amid the chaos, Kobe Johnson, 24, was struck by a car and killed. The nature of Johnson's death caused a conflict between Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood and the Peoria Police Department, who each had differing interpretations of what happened.

More: Peoria police say man's unfortunate death was not a homicide. Coroner disagrees

Harwood said that Johnson's death was a homicide, citing the fact that Drummond firing the gun into the air caused the commotion. Police considered his death merely an accident, saying that the driver of the vehicle that hit Johnson was fleeing the gunfire and didn't intend to kill him.

A two-day bench trial, presided over by Peoria County Circuit Judge Paul Gilfillan, led to Drummond being found guilty in late April.

At sentencing Wednesday, Johnson's mother spoke directly to Drummond, saying she understood he didn't intend to kill her son. However, she did say that she hoped that Kobe would be on his mind each day of his 15-year sentence.

Assistant State's Attorney Deb Shelby was harsher, saying that Drummond made bad choices that led to Johnson's death and that he should be given the maximum sentence provided under the law.

Gilfillan gave Drummond nine years on the possession charge, with an additional six years to be served consecutively on the weapon discharge.

The person who ran Johnson over was not charged with any crimes.

More: Peoria man sentenced to decade in prison for possessing child pornography

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man sentenced for 2023 Peoria shooting that led to deadly car crash