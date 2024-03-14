Man sentenced to prison for causing death of Dayton security guard

A Dayton man now knows how long he’ll be in prison for his role in causing the death of a local security guard.

News Center 7 was in court on Wednesday as Antonio Fountain, 37, was sentenced to eight to 12 years in prison.

Upon his release, he’ll have post-release control for two to five years. He was also ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution.

Fountain entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in a bill of information in January. As part of his plea agreement, one count of murder and felonious assault were dismissed.

The charges were in connection to the death of Ronnie “Joe” Brown, a 60-year-old security guard at Setters Volleyball Club on Gateway Drive in Dayton.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to Setters in April 2022 on reports of a fight in the parking lot. Brown was found unconscious on the ground outside the volleyball club.

Medics transported Brown to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries two days later.

An investigation, including surveillance video, showed that Fountain “sucker-punched” Brown in the head while he was trying to break up the fight, according to police.



