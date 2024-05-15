Man sentenced after pleading guilty to deadly shooting in Dayton

A man who pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a deadly shooting last year has been sentenced.

Keanthony Strickland, 28, will serve between seven to nine years in jail after being sentenced in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on May 3, according to court documents.

He pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter back in January.

News Center 7 previously reported that Strickland was in his car with a woman on Oxford Avenue when her boyfriend showed up and started speaking to her.

Strickland got out of the car and a verbal argument started between the two men, court documents said.

The verbal argument turned physical and both men began shoving each other.

The woman tried to break it up and that was when Brown allegedly pushed her out of the way, according to court documents.

It was then that Strickland allegedly pulled out a gun from his pocket and shot Brown three times in the back.

When police got on scene, they found Brown and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Strickland drove off from the scene. His 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was later found. He was also charged with murder and weapons charges, which were dismissed as a part of the plea agreement.

The court ordered Strickland to pay restitution for funeral and burial costs and was designated a violent offender, court documents stated.

It will require him to register his name, address, and vehicle once he is released from jail.