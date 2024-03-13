Man sentenced to over two years in jail for killing cat in Turkey

A cat walks past containers in Kofinou. An Istanbul court has sentenced a man to two-and-a-half years in prison for deliberately killing a cat, state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday. Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

An Istanbul court has sentenced a man to two-and-a-half years in prison for deliberately killing a cat, state news agency Anadolu reported on Wednesday.

The court separately issued a travel ban on the man. The verdict is not final.

CCTV footage presented during the trial shows the man chasing and kicking a stray cat named Eros inside an elevator for several minutes until it lays motionless. The incident on January 1 sparked a national outcry.

Several activists and politicians followed the hearing on Wednesday. The defendant said he was suffering from psychological issues, according to Anadolu.

Videos circulating on X, formerly Twitter, showed people inside the courthouse chanting, calling the perpetrator a murderer. The hashtag "Justice for Eros" was trending on the platform.

The punishment is the highest ever imposed under the Animal Protection Act, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc said on X.

The Turkish metropolis Istanbul is known for its stray cats.

Violence against animals often makes headlines in Turkey. Animal rights activists criticize legal loopholes and lack of punishment on violence against animals.

The perpetrator had already been sentenced to one year and three months in jail. Shortly afterwards, the court reduced his sentence to three months for good behaviour. Lawyers had appealed against that decision.