Man sentenced in north Columbus shooting that killed 21-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in relation to the killing of a 21-year-old in Columbus was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Nicholas Kesterson, 23, was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas for a fatal shooting that occurred in February 2023.

On Feb. 18, 2023, officers were called to the 1000 block of North Ninth Street just after 4:30 a.m., according to police. Authorities found James Shearer, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 4:50 a.m. at the scene.

A vehicle then fled the scene and crashed into two parked cars and a fire hydrant at the 900 block of East 11th Avenue shortly after the shooting. Two people got out of the car and attempted to run away from police but were detained.

Police on scene at the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after fatal shooting suspects crash their getaway car and cause a water main break. (NBC4/Drew Yaussy)

The driver of the getaway car, Kesterson, was arrested and charged with murder. Columbus police’s initial investigation revealed that Kesterson got into an argument with Shearer which led to the shooting.

Kesterson pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter with a three year firearm specification.

