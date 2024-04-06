Man sentenced in Norfolk for shooting friend in the face in 2022

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was sentenced on Friday, April 5, to 32 years in prison for the first-degree murder of his friend in 2022, a release states.

Previous Coverage: Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder in 2022 Norfolk shooting

Marco Hicks, 32, killed 27-year-old Michael Rivera-Rubert on the night of Sept. 3, 2022. The two individuals plus several friends went to a nightclub and parked in an overflow parking lot in the 800 block of North Military Highway. Around 2 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2022, the group returned to the strip mall parking lot and appeared to converse normally for around 20 minutes.

Marco J. Hicks, Nov. 11, 2022

That was until Hicks went to his car, got a pistol and put it up to Rivera-Rubert’s head before shooting him once. The group of people, including Hicks, fled in two vehicles.

Despite a good Samaritan rushing over trying to help, Rivera-Rubert had already succumbed to his injuries.

Videos from the strip mall and other businesses showed Hicks, identified by the same clothes and a tattoo of a rifle on his face. When arrested, Hicks claimed someone else in the group shot Rivera-Rubert.

On Dec. 4, 2023, he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. On Friday, he was sentenced to serve 32 years of a 50-year prison sentence, with the suspended time conditioned on uniform good behavior while incarcerated and completion of three years of supervised probation.

“The act of murder is serious, and it is permanent,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. “Mr. Hicks took the victim away from his family forever. While this sentence does not bring back the victim, it holds Mr. Hicks accountable for the harm he has caused. My thoughts are with the victim and his family as they move forward.”

Check with WAVY.com for more updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.