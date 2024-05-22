Man sentenced to maximum in prison for attempted murder in northeast Fort Collins shooting

A man convicted of attempted murder for shooting a driver on East Mulberry Street last year has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.

Jorge Arreola, 35, was sentenced to 32 years in prison Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of attempted second-degree murder, a Class 3 felony, in March. Arreola had been accused of shooting a man in the neck while driving in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 2023, in the area of East Mulberry Street and Airpark Drive.

Deputy District Attorney Erin Butler asked Judge Daniel McDonald to give Arreola the maximum sentence, but said if she could request he go to prison for longer, she would.

"Our community deserves to be safe from this man for as long as the court can allow," Butler said.

The victim was driving to work around 5 a.m. when he said Arreola drove up beside him and drifted into his lane, at one point forcing him off the road, the victim testified to during Arreola's trial. Once their vehicles were side-by-side, Arreola rolled his window down and fired at the victim's car, shattering his window and hitting him in the neck. The bullet went straight through the back of the victim's neck.

Butler, McDonald and Arreola's defense attorney Nathan Hansen all agreed Tuesday that it was a miracle the victim survived.

The victim did not attend Tuesday's sentencing hearing out of fear of retaliation, Butler told the judge.

Butler called this this "brutal" crime was an act of "random and unprovoked violence that has no place in our community."

There was no evidence presented as to what Arreola's motive may have been in the shooting — there was no road rage incident prior to the shooting and the victim and Arreola didn't know each other — but during the trial and in Tuesday's sentencing hearing prosecutors said that Arreola may have shot the victim randomly because he was angry after recently having a fight with his spouse.

This is Arreola's eighth criminal conviction and fifth conviction involving a violent crime, Butler said.

Hansen argued that his client has grown since this shooting and wants to improve his life. Hansen asked for a shorter sentence of 15-20 years, citing other serious cases in Larimer County where people have been sentenced to similar ranges or shorter.

In a statement during the sentencing hearing, Arreola said he was addicted to drugs and making poor choices at the time of the shooting, however he continued to deny that he was the one who pulled the trigger. In a previous statement to law enforcement, he claimed he was just driving the truck and a passenger was the shooter, but evidence presented at trial showing the likely trajectory of the bullet showed otherwise.

Arreola said that his 15 months in jail since his arrest has allowed him to get sober, reflect on his actions and seek behavioral health support from SummitStone Health Partners.

McDonald agreed with Butler that "there is no evidence that has been presented that warrants reducing this sentence by even a single hour."

"The evidence in this case is overwhelming," McDonald said. "It is really one of the most brazen acts I've seen."

Hansen and Butler said Arreola was deported to Mexico in 2009 or 2010, and Hansen said Arreola would likely be deported again due to his conviction in this case.

In a statement to the court, Arreola said after finishing his prison sentence he would like to go back to Mexico and help build houses for those in need.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for Fort Collins attempted murder