Man sentenced to life in prison after shooting at Erin police officers

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man who shot and injured an Erin police officer will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On March 26, 2024, a judge sentenced BJ Brown to life in prison without parole nearly two years after the dramatic shootout.

On June 27, 2022, police officers were trying to pull Brown over on Highway 149 when he grabbed a gun and shot at them, hitting Officer Darrel Tiebor in the arm, according to investigators.

Police launched a manhunt for Brown while EMS took Tiebor to the hospital for treatment of is injuries. The next day, Brown was found about three miles from the scene of the shooting.

Tiebor is now back on the job and even testified against Brown on Tuesday.

Erin Police Chief Mark Moore and other city officials said they are happy with the judge’s decision.

Brown, meanwhile, will be back in court in April 2024 for a post trial motion.

Investigators in Louisiana said at the time of the Erin shooting, Brown was also wanted for killing a woman in New Orleans.

