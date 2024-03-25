Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Georgia ex-girlfriend

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his former girlfriend.

On March 19, 2024, a Meriwether County jury found Kevin Hudson, 64, of New York, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to evidence presented at the trial, the victim, Stephanie Johnson, ended her relationship with Hudson in July 2022.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sept. 8, 2022, Hudson entered her home without permission, took her guns, threatened her, and warned her not to call the police.

She was able to get two messages to her closest friend, who called the police.

When officers with the Manchester Police Department arrived, Hudson saw an officer outside and became irate, shooting her multiple times.

As the officer tried to enter the front door, Hudson ran out the back into nearby woods where he hid the gun used to kill Johnson.

Hudson hid under a shed and was discovered by a K-9 officer.

TRENDING STORIES:

In March of 2023, a neighbor found the murder weapon under a shed and turned it over to police.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation matched the bullets taken from Johnson’s body to the gun.

Hudson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus five years.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: