Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering woman in Van Zandt County

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a woman in 2022.

Texarkana PD identifies robbery suspects due to mismatched Crocs

According to Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry, Braylon Diamente Hicks was convicted for murder and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Alyssa Beth Flores.

Hicks was first arrested after a reported pursuit from Edgewood to Forney in August of 2022. The Wills Point Police Department said the pursuit was connected to Flores’ death and the kidnapping of a 5-month-old baby.

The baby was found uninjured after the pursuit and Hicks was hospitalized from a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Following the pursuit the child was taken by Child Protective Services to be evaluated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.