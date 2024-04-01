Man sentenced to life in prison for murder, kidnapping of Honea Path woman

A man was sentenced to life in prison last week for his role in the murder of a 60-year-old Honea Path woman in 2020.

On March 28, after hours of deliberation a jury found Denardis Jamont Kilgo, 43, guilty of the murder of Carolyn Felicia Jackson. He was also found guilty of kidnapping and subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

Kilgo was one of two people charged with Jackson’s murder in March 2020. Amanda Marie Scott, 40, was also arrested and charged in connection with the murder. On March 28, Scott also pled guilty to accessory after the fact to murder. She received a sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to previous reporting by the Greenville News, Jackson’s body was found buried in a field near Dunkin Bridge Road three days after she was reported missing. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office issued a K9 search and rescue team for Jackson, who was said to have suffered from multiple medical conditions.

According to arrest warrants from the Greenville County Clerk’s Office, Jackson’s body was found bound in Christmas light chords and duct tape in a way that had "prevented her from breathing." An autopsy determined she died March 14, 10 days before her body was found.

According to warrants, Jackson died from blunt force trauma and the murder occurred at 579 Daventon Rd. in Honea Path. The sheriff’s office said that Kilgo and Scott lived with Jackson at the time of her death, according to prior reporting.

Aaron De Bruin of De Bruin Law Firm in Greenville represented Kilgo during the trial and declined to comment when contacted by the News Monday morning.

