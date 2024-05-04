Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal Hillsboro parking lot shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Enrique Tapia-Chavez was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for murdering 40-year-old Juan Javier Moncivais in a Hillsboro parking lot back in July 2022.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, the incident unfolded when Tapia-Chavez drove his girlfriend’s car into a parking lot near Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street.

As Tapia-Chavez arrived, he saw Moncivais walking along Walnut Street and into the same lot. Officials say surveillance cameras then captured Tapia-Chavez getting out of his vehicle and firing a 9mm handgun.

Grand jury clears 3 Portland police officers of charges in fatal Mall 205 shooting

Moncivais was then shot in the back multiple times and, even after falling to the ground, was shot in the head at close range. Tapia-Chavez then fled the scene, but was arrested by Hillsboro police a few days later on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

On April 26, a Washington County jury found Tapia-Chavez guilty on all charges. The judge also found him guilty of felon in possession of a firearm.

His Thursday sentence came with consecutive sentences of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years for the second-degree murder conviction.

Tapia-Chavez will be transferred to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.