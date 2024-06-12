Man sentenced to life plus 10 years in 2020 killing

Jun. 11—One of two men convicted by a jury of fatally shooting an Albuquerque teenager in 2020 was sentenced this week to life plus 10 years in prison.

The life sentence alone requires 27-year-old Rashawd Duhart to spend at least 30 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole. Judge Bruce Fox handed down the sentence Monday.

A 2nd Judicial District Court jury in May convicted Duhart and Ryan John Baca, 28, of killing 19-year-old Andres Loera during an early-morning drug deal on Feb. 13, 2020.

Duhart and Baca were each convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and shooting at a motor vehicle.

Baca's sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Albuquerque police responded to a 911 call and found Loera slumped over in the driver's seat of his SUV, holding cash in his hand, in the 1800 block of Hoffman NE near Indian School and Pennsylvania, just east of Taylor Park, according to a criminal complaint.

At the trial, prosecutors said that Baca and Duhart conspired with two others to lure Loera to a Northeast Albuquerque park, purportedly to buy an ounce of marijuana from him for an agreed-on price of $180.

Assistant District Attorney Christine Jablonsky told jurors that the plan all along had been to rob Loera.

"From the beginning, this was a robbery," Jablonsky told jurors. "The defendants didn't even have enough money to buy the marijuana they were there to buy because they never anticipated paying for it."

Baca's attorney, Edward Bustamante, argued that the men had no intention of robbing Loera, who had been paid $80 and still had the cash in his hand when police found him.

"If you are going to rob someone, you don't put down a down payment of 80 bucks to commit a robbery," Bustamante said in his opening statements.

A third co-defendant, Markell Barnes, 24, pleaded guilty in March to armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with Loera's killing. Barnes was sentenced in June to three to 12 years in prison.