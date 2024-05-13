Man sentenced to life for first-degree murder in NN

Divine Raheem Jackson



NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Divine Rahim Jackson was sentenced to life in prison for murdering a man in Newport News in July 2022.

Officer responded to a shooting in the 12400 block of Warwick Boulevard, near Riverside Regional Medical Center. They found 24-year-old Michael Faison Jr. with life-threatening injuries, and he later died at the hospital.

Jackson was sentenced to life for first-degree murder and three years for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

