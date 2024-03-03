Man sentenced for kidnapping, holding girlfriend against her will in Woodstock apartment

A Woodstock man will serve a decade in prison after being convicted of kidnapping and falsely imprisoning his girlfriend in her apartment following an argument.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Cameron Burnett Long, 45, was involved in a domestic dispute in Woodstock on March 7, 2022 while the man “forcibly carried a woman into an apartment.”

Woodstock police learned that Long and the woman had been dating and had a history of domestic violence, according to the DA’s office.

Following an argument with Long, the victim went to spend the night at a family member’s home, and was packing her belongings into garbage bags.

While she packed, the DA’s office said she and Long continued to argue, and Long threw a trash bag full of clothing at her and she left the apartment.

The DA’s office said Long chased her into the parking lot and wrestled her to the ground, then picked her up against her will and took her back into the apartment.

Long held her on the floor with his arm pressed against her so she couldn’t move, the DA’s office said. The victim escaped by using pepper spray on Long.

Video from a Ring camera shows moments when the victim sprinted from her apartment and when Long carried her back inside. An off-duty Cobb County police officer saw what was happening and called 911, according to officials.

Additionally, while at trial, “The State also presented evidence of prior family violence involving this victim as well as a woman from a previous relationship. The prior incidents were committed outside of Cherokee County,” according to the DA’s office.

The DA’s office said the off-duty officer helped provide key evidence during Long’s trial. Long was convicted by a jury on January 25.

“This defendant’s behavior was incredibly disturbing. On that night, and on other occasions, he did everything in his power to assert and maintain control,” said Assistant District Attorney Kelly Chavis, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “The jury stood up for this victim, found this defendant guilty, and gave a domestic violence survivor the freedom to live her life without fear of more abuse.”

On Wednesday, Long was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 to be served in prison and the second 10 to be served on probation. While on probation, once released from prison, Long will be unable to partake in alcohol or drugs and will be unable to own or possess firearms.

As a condition of his probation and sentence, Long will also be forbidden from contacting the victim and was banished from Cherokee County, according to the DA’s office.

“Victims of domestic violence are often so frightened of their abusers that they never call for help. The man who witnessed this incident and called 911 is a true hero who set in motion the possibility of escape for this young woman,” said District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway. “Woodstock Police thoroughly investigated this case, helping to ensure justice for this survivor, and then attended the sentencing hearing to show her their support.”

