Man sentenced for hitting, killing elderly woman in Boiling Springs
The man accused of hitting and killing an elderly woman in Boiling Springs will spend the next year in prison.
James Harris from Blacksburg pleaded guilty to hitting 74-year-old Dorothy Hyde as she crossed the street in January of 2023.
Victim’s family asks for help finding driver of deadly hit-and-run in Cleveland County
Police said Harris likely didn’t stop after the crash because he was driving without a license.
It took investigators six months to find Harris and his car.
(WATCH: ‘Give me some closure’: 2 years after killing on I-85, family and DA push for answers)