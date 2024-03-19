Man sentenced for high-speed chase in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Arthur Martinez, 40, will spend more than 28 years in prison following his sentencing on Monday. In October 2023, deputies with the Curry County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a burglary.

They say when they arrived, a vehicle left the area at an estimated 90-100 miles per hour. Martinez is accused of striking a pickup with the vehicle before fleeing on foot. Deputies say he threw a backpack that had about ten grams of meth in it.

Martinez was found guilty of aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, possession of meth, and tampering with evidence. Judge David Reeb found that Martinez was a repeat offender with five previous felony convictions and had numerous probation violations. According to a press release, Martinez was arrested or cited more than 17 times for driving on a suspended license. They say at the time of his arrest, he had warrants for his arrest from three other New Mexico counties and had absconded from probation in Portales.

