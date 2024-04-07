Man to be sentenced for Gallup parade drunk driving incident

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) — A Gallup man who reportedly drove drunk through a parade at nearly three times the legal limit is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

In 2022, Jeff Irving got behind the wheel of an SUV and drove through the tribal ceremonial parade in Gallup, leaving 15 people injured.

Originally, Irving was facing more than 20 charges related to the incident but agreed to a plea deal earlier this year.

As part of the agreement, Irving is pleading no contest to two felony counts of great bodily harm by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two misdemeanor counts of aggravated driving while under the influence causing bodily injury.

Irving is facing up to 6.5 years in prison.

