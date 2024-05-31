Man sentenced for forging Purdue professors' signatures to change his grades

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University student Mohamed Bouftas appeared to have a grade-point average of 3.85, until it was learned he was forging professors' signatures to change grades of F, D, C and B+ to A.

His real GPA is 1.68, and his legal status is convicted felon for forgery.

Bouftas, 23, of West Lafayette, admitted to three forgery convictions in April, and he received a four-year sentence Friday. His sentence was suspended and he was put on probation, according to the court.

A person in Purdue's Registrar's Office noticed the grade-change form that appeared suspicious. The registrar's staff asked the professor why she used the paper form to change the grade instead of the online portal.

The professor said she didn't change Bouftas' grade, which led the registrar's office staff to investigate.

They uncovered 30 grade-change forms for Bouftas, according to prosecutors. Twenty-seven of these grade-change forms had forged professor signatures, according to prosecutors.

Bouftas' grade-altering forgeries began in the fall semester in 2021. It was discovered in spring semester in 2023.

Prosecutors initially charged Bouftas in September with 12 counts, including six counts of forgery, five counts of fraud, and one count of corrupt business influence.

The plea agreement required all but three counts of forgery to be dismissed.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue student forged professors' signatures to change his grades