Man sentenced in federal court for trafficking firearms

Mar. 6—MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Malachi Michael George, 20, of Cumberland, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly six years in federal prison after being convicted of trafficking firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

George reportedly sold firearms obtained in Mineral County for cash. During a search of his home, investigators witnessed George discard a 9-mm pistol, a bag of crack cocaine and $4,000 out of an apartment window.

George will also serve three years of supervised release following his 57-month prison sentence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.