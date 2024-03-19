Man sentenced in federal court for flying drone over Chiefs-Ravens playoff game

Remember that odd administrative timeout during the first quarter of the AFC Championship Game?

It was the result of a drone being flown over M&T Bank Stadium during the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Ravens, and the man operating it soon found himself facing federal charges.

Matthew Hebert, 44, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was charged in February by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the district of Maryland.

“Illegally operating drones poses a significant security risk that will lead to federal charges,” United States Attorney Erek L. Barron said in a news release when charges were filed. “Temporary flight restrictions are always in place during large sporting events.”

"An administrative timeout... you may have not heard of one like that before. But it was a drone apparently that was interfering too close to the play. It was not ours, we're told." - Jim Nantz pic.twitter.com/gKF9zlyklF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2024

The Baltimore Banner said Hebert told police he thought he was allowed to fly the drone over the stadium.

“That’s because the app that (Herbert) used to operate the drone did not prevent him from doing so, which happened in the past when there were temporary flight restrictions,” the Banner story noted.

The Justice Department said Hebert faced up to three years in federal prison for operating an unregistered unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and for not having an airman’s certificate. He also had faced one year in federal prison for violating U.S. national defense airspace.

Hebert pleaded guilty to the latter charge last week in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, the Banner story said. He avoided jail time, but Hebert was sentenced to one year of probation.

“U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles D. Austin also ordered Hebert to pay a $500 fine,” the Banner reported. “The sentence is what federal prosecutors recommended as part of the plea agreement.”