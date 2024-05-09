Man sentenced in fatal 2023 hit-and-run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced on two charges April 30 in connection with a fatal crash that occurred in March 2023.

MAP: Where have Austin’s fatal crashes occurred in 2023?

According to Travis County court documents, 26-year-old Milton Castanon-Villatoro pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death and was given seven years in prison for each charge.

The sentence was related to the death of 57-year-old Elias Saenz, which occurred the morning of March 31, 2023, in the 2900 block of North Interstate 35 Upper Deck southbound. At the time of the incident, police said Castanon-Villatoro crashed his car into Saenz’s SUV and left the scene without stopping to render aid or call 911.

APD: Man faces intoxication assault charge in connection with fatal crash

Additional documents showed Castanon-Villatoro also pleaded guilty to a June 2021 offense of assault by impeding breath/circulation and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Each of the three sentences will run concurrently, according to the documents.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.