Man sentenced to decades in prison for Oct. 2020 double murder. Two men still await trial.

A Greenville man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in a Spartanburg home invasion where he and allegedly two other men shot and killed two people that agreed to help them with a supposedly broken down vehicle.

On Monday, Kenyatta Tashon Ger’Ald Lebby, 24, plead guilty for his role in an October 2020 murder where he and allegedly two other men shot and killed Timothy Thompson, 37, and Kelli Curren, 51, at the pair's Walden Circle home in Spartanburg's Fairforest area.

The other two defendants in the case, Deandre Lashun Fuller, 25, and Tyleek Rayquaun Johnson, 26, both await trial for a number of charges, including two counts of murder each. According to the original warrants, all three men are from Greenville County. The 7th Circuit Solicitor's Office told the Herald-Journal late last week that the state is prosecuting all three men separately.

Lebby plead guilty on Monday to two counts of murder, first degree burglary, armed robbery, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by person convicted of a violent crime. Circuit court Judge J. Derham Cole issued the sentences.

During the early morning hours of October 25, 2020, Curran and Thompson were at their home on Walden Circle when two of the men knocked on their door and asked for help with a vehicle that had broken down, a release from the solicitor's office sent Tuesday evening said.

"Ms. Curran and Mr. Thompson invited the two men inside as Mr. Thompson began searching on his phone to help the men fix their vehicle. One of the men pulled out a pistol and shot Mr. Thompson and Ms. Curran multiple times," the release said. "The two men called a third man into the home and then proceeded to steal firearms and a safe from the home."

According to the solicitor's office, Lebby’s nickname is "Dubb," and the 911 call captured one of the men referring to another by the nickname "Dubb."

Spartanburg County deputies investigate a shooting on Walden Circle early Sunday morning, Oct. 25. Three suspects have been charged in the murders of Kelli Curren and Timothy Thompson.

After being shot, Curran dialed 911 while the three men were still inside her home. Once the men left, Curran gave 911 a description of the men and what happened. Curran died that morning and Thompson died approximately two months later from his injuries.

"This is a horrific case where two citizens of Spartanburg tried to help people and were attacked in their own home," Assistant Solicitor Spenser Smith said in the release. "Ms. Curran’s bravery and quick thinking to dial 911 was the critical first step in a long investigation to bring justice to the families of Kelli and Timothy."

The men were arrested and charged several months after the incident.

In their investigation, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office learned that Thompson traded cars with an "individual" in the days before the attack.

"The individual told Kenyatta Lebby that Mr. Thompson had guns and marijuana in his home. Through a long and detailed investigation that included tracking cell phone calls between the three men, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office identified the three men who participated in the robbery as Kenyatta Lebby, Tyleek Johnson, and Deandre Fuller," the solicitor's release said.

Law enforcement also located a video of Lebby "dancing" with a distinctive rifle that was taken from Thompson’s home in the robbery. The rifle was found in the trunk of Johnson’s car in Greenville. Both Johnson and Fuller were present at the home in Greenville where the rifle was recovered.

