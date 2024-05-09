Man sentenced for carjacking vehicle in Taco Bell drive-thru with kids inside

***Video above: Protecting your car from thieves.***

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A man who carjacked a vehicle with three young children inside and led police on a chase through Summit County last summer was sentenced to prison.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Mark Carlson was sentenced to 15 to 19 and a half years in prison for several offenses, including carjacking and kidnapping.

Mark Carlson_mugshot

Back in August 2023, investigators say Carlson carjacked a vehicle in Akron and ran out of gas on Arlington Road in the city of Green.

I-TEAM exclusive: Cleveland safety advisor resigns

After trying to carjack another vehicle, investigators say Carlson ran into a Taco Bell drive-thru and forced his way into a woman’s vehicle with her three young children inside.

According to investigators, he then crashed into the building, let a six-year-old and a five-year-old out and drove off with a two-year-old still in the backseat.

Investigators say he drove to the Circle K on Massillon Road, let the child out and sped off onto I-77.

Sheriff’s deputies chased after Carlson, who investigators say continued back to Akron and got out of the vehicle near Shelby Avenue and Evers Street. After a foot pursuit, deputies and Akron police arrested him in a wooded area.

Son stabs two people, kills mother: local police

On April 12, Carlson pleaded guilty to three counts of kidnapping, four counts of robbery, felonious assault and failure to comply.

“This was a horrifying situation for all involved, but especially for the mother and her young children,” Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich said in a press release. “I’m pleased to know the community is safer with Mr. Carlson behind bars for a significant amount of time.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.