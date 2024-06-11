Man sentenced after being convicted of child-sex charges

A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to dozens of charges in a child sex case.

Rodney Davis Jr. was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years and a maximum of 34 years in prison, according to Miami County Common Pleas Court documents.

In April, Davis pleaded guilty to 18 total counts of sexual battery, endangering children, pandering sexually-orientated matters involving a minor, and illegal use of a minor in nudity-orientated material or performance.

Davis was also designated a Tier III sex offender.