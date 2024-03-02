Man sentenced for attempting to solicit a minor via computer

Mar. 2—By GREG JORDAN

PRINCETON — A local man is facing up to three years in prison after being sentenced in circuit court for attempting to solicit a minor by computer.

William Jones Jr., 28, of Princeton was sentenced to one to three years in prison for attempting to solicit a minor via a computer, said Prosecuting Brian K. Cochran said Friday.

Jones was arrested by Princeton Police in April 2023. Jones Jr. was indicted by the June 2023, Mercer County Grand Jury, Cochran said.

Cochran said that Judge William Sadler handed down the maximum prison sentence on Thursday. Cochran said he also thanked Detective E.T. Pugh of the Princeton Police Department for his thorough investigation into this crime.

