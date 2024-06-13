Man sentenced for attempted murder in Pueblo KOA shooting

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), Steven Hollingsworth, 54, was sentenced to 24 years on Tuesday, June 12, for the December 2023 shooting at the KOA Campground north of Pueblo.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: KOA shooter pleads guilty to 2nd-degree attempted murder

According to PCSO, Hollingsworth pled guilty in April to second-degree attempted murder in the shooting that seriously injured a 30-year-old man. The two had gotten into an argument, ending in Hollingsworth shooting the man multiple times.

Hollingsworth has been in the Pueblo County Jail since his December arrest and will be transferred to the Colorado Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

