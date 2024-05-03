Man sentenced for attacking woman in shower

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An attack by a neighbor against a woman at her most vulnerable — showering in her southwest Bakersfield home — has resulted in him getting nearly a decade in prison.

Kyler Kuehl, 61, was sentenced Friday to nine years and eight months in prison, prosecutors said. He pleaded no contest last month to charges of assault to commit mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun and burglary.

On June 17, 2022, police were called to a home on Park Bend Court where they spoke to the homeowners and found Kuehl, hands tied behind his back, on the floor of the master bathroom.

The woman told police she was showering when Kuehl, who broke in through a glass door, flung back the shower curtain while armed with a hatchet. She fought back, and they went to the ground while struggling over the weapon.

Her husband arrived and disarmed Kuehl then restrained him with a belt, she said. The woman had several scrapes and a cut, according to court filings.

Kuehl told police there were two voices in his head. One told him “to do the things that got him in trouble,” he said.

