Man sentenced on aggravated robbery and burglary charges stemming from home invasion

A man was sentenced Friday to 26-31 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification and burglary.

According to Marion County Prosecutor Raymond Grogan, in January 2022 Russell Bertuzzi entered a Marion home attempting to hide his identity by wearing a mask and a hat. Upon making contact with the victim, Bertuzzi brandished a revolver and demanded the victim give him all his jewelry and money or else he would kill him.

Bertuzzi struck the side of the victim’s head multiple times with the revolver before fleeing, according to a news release. He left the revolver, hat and mask behind at the scene. Eventually, DNA results led to Bertuzzi's arrest.

“I am glad that Bertuzzi will spend more than a quarter of a century behind bars," Grogan said in the release. "His violent and heinous acts against the victims in this case were truly despicable. Judge [Matthew] Frericks’ sentence demonstrates just how despicable they were."Grogan credited the work of Assistant Prosecutors Allison Kesler and Justin Frey and the Marion Police Department as well as the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for their work on the case.

"This case is yet another example of multiple Marion County law enforcement agencies coming together to achieve justice for victims," he added.

