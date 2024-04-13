Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal gas station shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has been sentenced to prison time at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for a fatal gas station shooting last year.

Malike D. Miller, 23, received a 7 year sentence to be served at ODRC on Thursday. The incident leading to his arrest was a fatal shooting at a southeast Columbus Sheetz store, located on the 3000 block of South Hamilton Road.

At the time, police said officers responded to the store at approximately 4:22 a.m., where they found Jared B. Porter, 23, had been shot. The victim was later pronounced dead.

Miller received his sentence after entering a guilty plea to the stipulated lesser included offense of attempted improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation, with a one year firearm specification, a third-degree felony, and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony.

